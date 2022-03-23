Zelensky urged Biden against Roman Abramovich sanctions to help with Putin peace talks, report says

Graeme Massie
·1 min read
  • Roman Abramovich
    Roman Abramovich
    Russian-Israeli billionaire businessman
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Volodymyr Zelenskiy
    Volodymyr Zelenskiy
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine
Chelsea&#39;s Russian owner Roman Abramovich applauds his players after they defeated Arsenal 6-0, in the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge stadium in London on March 22, 2014 (AP)
Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich applauds his players after they defeated Arsenal 6-0, in the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge stadium in London on March 22, 2014 (AP)

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky urged Joe Biden to not sanction Roman Abramovich as the Chelsea owner may be able to help with Russian peace talks, a report says.

The US Treasury Department was prepared to sanction the oligarch earlier this month along with the United Kingdom and European Union, but was told by the White House to hold off, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Mr Zelsneky had asked the president to wait on sanctioning Mr Abramovich, who has a close relationship with Vladimir Putin, as Ukraine’s leaders believe he might be a crucial go-between with Moscow, an official told the newspaper.

On the call Mr Biden reportedly spoke with Mr Zelensky on a range of sanctions that the White House intended to implement.

“We are not going to read out private conversations between President Biden and President Zelensky,” said Emily Horne, a spokeswoman for the White House’s National Security Council.

Earlier this month Mr Abramovich had all his assets frozen in the UK and European Union, while the US has already targeted wealthy oligarchs with its Western allies in an attempt to raise pressure on Mr Putin.

“For the negotiations, and in the interest of them succeeding, it is not helpful commenting on the process nor on Mr. Abramovich’s involvement,” a spokesperson for Mr Abramovich said in a statement.

“As previously stated, based on requests, including from Jewish organizations in Ukraine, he has been doing all he can to support efforts aimed at restoring peace as soon as possible.”

