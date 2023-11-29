Zelensky visits south of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited civilians and military personnel in Odesa, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts in the south of Ukraine, his official website said on Nov. 29.

In Odesa, the president held a meeting with regional leaders and Odesa city representatives on the impact of a recent storm that swept across the Black Sea region on Nov. 27.

The storm, which killed at least 12 people, caused significant damage to the area and left thousands of people in Odesa Oblast without electricity.

"In all regions, it is crucial to have a number of "Points of Invincibility" sufficient for any emergency situation, whether related to weather or security," Zelensky said, referring to mobile shelters that provide heating, electricity, and internet.

He also visited a center in Odesa Oblast that provides accommodation, social support, and psychological assistance to internally displaced people, as well as Ukrainians evacuated from Gaza.

He then traveled to Mykolaiv Oblast, where he met with Danish Ambassador Ole Egberg Mikkelsen to discuss Denmark's patronage program for the region's rebuilding.

The Danish Embassy announced it would open a new office in Mykolaiv on Oct. 2, after Denmark pledged its support to restore the region.

In Kherson Oblast, Zelensky inspected civil protection facilities and visited the largest air raid shelter in Kherson city, which can shelter up to 250 people.

Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin told Zelensky about plans to construct an underground perinatal center, which will include maternity wards, operating rooms, and intensive care units.

According to Prokudin, there are additional plans to build an entire hospital underground.

Zelensky also presented state awards to military personnel in Kherson and Odesa oblasts.

