Zelensky vows to keep fighting after Ukraine aid dropped from short-term funding measure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to keep fighting after aid for his country was pulled from the short-term funding measure passed by Congress.

In an address to honor the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, Zelensky pledged to fight for as long as it takes to secure victory against Russia’s invasion.

“Today we thank everyone who stood, stands and will stand strong. All those who were the first to take on a difficult battle,” he said. “Our border guards, our infantry, tank crewmen, pilots, sailors, artillerymen, anti-aircraft gunners, our paratroopers, special forces, intelligence, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Guard, police, territorial defense. All those who defend the Ukrainian land, sea and sky.”

“We are driving out the occupiers. And we will continue to do so. We became stronger, hardened, better equipped and armed. And we will continue to do so. We came through a difficult winter, we endure missile attacks and terror. And we will continue to do so,” he added.

The U.S. has sent billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine amid its war with Russia and Washington has pledged to continue to support Kyiv as it battles to defend itself.

However, the latest stopgap measure passed over the weekend to fund the federal government through Nov. 17 does not include money for Ukraine, and some Republicans have voiced opposition to providing more aid to the country.

President Biden on Sunday called on lawmakers to “stop playing games” and “get this done.”

Zelensky reiterated his commitment to halt the Russians from taking over.

“We were doing it in the first minutes of Feb. 24, we have been doing it for all these 585 days, and we will keep doing it,” he said in his address.

“We stopped the invasion of a large enemy army, withstood and did not give up Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and hundreds of other cities and villages.”

Biden hosted Zelensky at the White House last month as House Republicans voiced growing concerns about approving more aid for Ukraine.

The Biden administration sent a supplemental funding request to Congress in August that would include another $24 billion in military, humanitarian and financial assistance for Ukraine.

