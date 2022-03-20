Zelensky warns of third world war if negotiations with Russia fail

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Fareed Zakaria
    Fareed Zakaria
    Indian-American journalist and author
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Volodymyr Zelenskiy
    Volodymyr Zelenskiy
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine
krainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine
krainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday warned of a third world war if negotiations with Russia fail.

Zelensky told CNN's Fareed Zakaria that talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin are vital, saying Ukraine has been reeling since Moscow launched its invasion.

"We were losing people on a daily basis, innocent people on the ground ... Russian forces have come to exterminate us, to kill us," Zelensky told Zakaria.

"Unfortunately, our dignity is not going to preserve the lives, so I think that we have to do any format, any chance so in order to have ... the possibility of talking to Putin. But if these attempts fail, that would mean... a third world war," Zelensky added.

Zakaria also asked Zelensky if Ukraine is willing to make comprises to end the Russian invasion, including not joining NATO, as Putin has demanded.

"You cannot reverse this situation anymore. You cannot demand from Ukraine to recognize some territories as intended for conflicts and these compromises are simply wrong," Zelensky added.

The United Nations said recently that 6.5 million people have been displaced inside Ukraine since the start of the invasion.

Recommended Stories