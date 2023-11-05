Zelensky: We won’t give up our freedom to ‘f—— terrorist Putin’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview that aired Sunday that what keeps him fighting is ensuring that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not take away the freedoms of Ukrainians.

“I have a lot of power, back even feeling strong. And I have a lot of energy. It doesn’t mean that we want to fight all our lives because the price is high, like I said,” Zelensky said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“Because the war takes the best of us, the best heroes, the best men, women, children. That’s it. But we are not ready to give our freedom to this f—ing terrorist, Putin. That’s it. That’s why we are fighting. That’s it,” he continued.

Speaking through a translator, Zelensky said that he is proud of the Ukrainian soldiers putting up the fight against Russia. However, said that Ukraine has has a problem defending itself in the skies without an air defense.

“Unfortunately, this thing hasn’t changed since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. We have seen Russia’s domination in the air. It’s a fact. And without the air defense, our steps forward are slow,” he said through a translator.

Zelensky’s interview comes as lawmakers are divided on whether to approve more aid to the war-torn country as senators are discussing a bill that would include aid for Ukraine and Israel.

He did not answer what Ukraine’s deadline was for Congress to approve more aid to Ukraine.

“It’s not the question for us. For us, that is real life. So, you know, we wanted to get your support, like we say, yesterday,” he said. “That’s why it doesn’t matter it will be today or tomorrow. We just, I think, lose time, lose time. Time is very expensive. That’s why we need your support. But you will get more. You will get more, I’m sure. After our win, you will see all these things.”

