Zelenskyy: 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in war with Russia – video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Source: President Zelenskyy during the press conference following the Ukraine.Year 2024 conference

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Thirty-one thousand Ukrainian military personnel have been killed in this war. Not 300,000 or 150,000, as Putin and his deceitful circle falsely claim. But each of those losses is an enormous loss for us.

A total of 180,000 Russians have been killed.

(...) I don’t know how many of their soldiers are missing, but I know that there are up to 500,000 [Russian soldiers] who are injured or missing."

Details: Zelenskyy refused to say how many Ukrainian soldiers have been injured, as it would give Russia information about how many Ukrainian soldiers "left the battlefield". He also did not say how many Ukrainian soldiers were missing.

"We know about tens of thousands of Ukrainians who have been killed in the occupied territories," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

In November 2023, the Economist magazine, citing data from US officials, claimed that at least 70,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In April 2023, leaked US Department of Defence documents estimated that Ukraine suffered 124,500 to 131,000 total losses, of whom 15,500-17,500 have been killed and 109,000-113,500 wounded.

Support UP or become our patron!