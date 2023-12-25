Zelenskyy after 5 warplanes were downed in one week: Every Russian pilot has to make a choice

After five Russian warplanes were shot down in a single week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Russian pilots to choose for themselves whether to continue their participation in the war against Ukraine.

Source: President’s evening address

Quote: "Yesterday, on Christmas Eve, our soldiers shot down almost 30 Shahed drones, several missiles, and 2 more Russian military aircraft in one evening.

In total, we shot down five Sukhoi fighter jets in the week before Christmas. This is very impressive. Everyone who gives such a result in our Air Force, all our anti-aircraft gunners, soldiers of mobile fire groups, and air defence units of the Ground Forces: great job. Thank you.

Every Russian pilot has to make a clear choice for himself whether to continue to participate in this war. Our air defence will only get stronger. Especially when we receive the additional already agreed upon systems and F-16s."

Background:

Ukrainian defenders downed three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers on the southern front on 22 December.

On Christmas Eve, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that it had shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber on the Mariupol front and a Su-30 fighter in the Black Sea.

