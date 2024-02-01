Zelenskyy: €50 billion for Ukraine means financial guarantees for social stability – video

In his address on 1 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Ukraine’s EU partners for the €50 billion package and announced how the funds would be disbursed.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "Today the EU has made a long-awaited decision: €50 billion for Ukraine. A support programme. A long-term programme for four years. This means Ukrainians have financial guarantees for our social stability. The decision was adopted today at the meeting of the European Council – at the level of leaders."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that it is important that this funding should be disbursed in a similar way to the previous support format: the first two tranches require a larger amount – €18 billion in each year – and after that, the state's resilience will be greater.

The president also said that another round of negotiations on a "relevant agreement" had taken place in Berlin.

Quote: "I am grateful to the German side for its pragmatic and at the same time value-based approach. We are also working with other states, and we can already see that we are setting up a very extensive and comprehensive system of security commitments, in all those areas that are critical for the normal life of any democratic country. And there is a lot of work to be done on each such agreement and its implementation."

Background: EU leaders agreed on 1 February to allocate macro-financial assistance to Ukraine totalling €50 billion.

Support UP or become our patron!