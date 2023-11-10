Zelenskyy accepts credentials of new ambassadors of Türkiye, Czechia and Luxembourg

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has accepted the credentials from newly appointed ambassadors Mustafa Levent Bilgen, Türkiye; Radek Pech, Czechia; and Ronald Dofing, Luxembourg, who have started their work in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: The ceremony of acceptance of credentials was held on the territory of the National Sanctuary Sophia of Kyiv in the city of Kyiv, as is custom. After that Zelenskyy held a conversation with each of the diplomats separately.

In a conversation with Turkish ambassador Mustafa Levent Bilgen, Zelenskyy discussed the participation of Ankara in the Ukrainian peace formula, work with grain export from Ukraine and "priority directions of Ukrainian-Turkish security cooperation".

The Ukrainian president has thanked Czech ambassador Radek Pech for military aid, support of the Peace Formula and Ukraine’s EU and NATO membership, as well as for Prague’s active position concerning the reconstruction of Ukraine.

PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

With Ronald Dofing, new ambassador of Luxembourg, Zelenskyy discussed the supply of armoured medical vehicles, participation in the talks on the Peace Formula and the support of the decision to start Ukraine's EU accession negotiations at a summit in December.

PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

In September, Volodymyr Zelenskyy accepted the credentials of the ambassadors of Estonia, France, Slovenia, Hungary, the UK and Canada, which has become the last formal step for the start of their work in Ukraine.

