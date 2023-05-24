Zelenskyy addressed people of Iran because of Shahed drones: Why do you need cynical murders?

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed to the people of Iran not to become complicit in the bloody Russian war, which uses Iranian kamikaze drones to kill Ukrainian civilians.

Source: president’s evening address on 24 May

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Today, given that such attacks are ongoing, I would like to directly address the people of Iran. To everyone – to society, Iranian ulemas, every Iranian family, and those who can influence state decisions in Iran. Simple question: why are you complicit in Russian terror? Why are you on the side of an evil state?

The world sees what is happening, and all of you in Iran see it. Support for evil cannot be denied."

Details: Zelenskyy said that even though Ukrainians have learned to shoot down most of the kamikaze drones that Iran supplies to Russia, there are still hits and casualties.

Quote: "When an Iranian drone kills a pregnant Ukrainian woman and her husband in their home, what is it for you, mothers and fathers in Iran? When your Shahed drone hits a dormitory with our students, people die, a fire starts, emergency workers arrive [at the spot], and in a few minutes, the second Shahed drone strikes, taking the lives of those who saved the lives of others... Why does Iran need such cynical killings? By the hands of Russia, but with yours and your weapons.

What do you people in Tehran, Shiraz, Saqqez, or any other city in your country get out of it?"

Details: Zelenskyy added that as a result of helping the aggressor, Iran only gets even greater isolation from the world and even greater problems.

He expressed confidence that the people of Iran should be on the other side of history, not with evil.

"Russia started this war for enslavement. This is the war of a coloniser against a neighbouring nation.... The people of Iran could live very differently if they were not put on the same side with such evil as Russian aggression. Your Shahed drones, which terrorise Ukraine every night, mean only that the people of Iran are being pushed deeper and deeper into the dark side of history," Zelenskyy concluded.

