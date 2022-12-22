Zelenskyy addresses Congress in a powerful speech, asks for more support
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Congress in a moving speech, hours after his joint press conference with President Joe Biden.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Congress in a moving speech, hours after his joint press conference with President Joe Biden.
"I feel it's really important that these are American movies," Johnson told Insider about his plans on the third movie.
Harvey Weinstein's second rape trial offered a window into how witnesses may be treated in similar cases.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave an emotional speech before Congress, demanding peace and thanking the US for their support.
Builders, faced with high interest rates and even higher construction costs, are now focused more on completing existing projects than starting new ones.
The present and future at wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers was on full display on MNF vs. the Rams.
Nothing concentrates minds like losing money: it changes the general conversation and the political landscape by making regulation seem more necessary.
National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the housing market, home builder sentiment, inflation, Fed interest rate hikes, a housing recession, and the outlook for the housing market going into 2023.
Two American prisoners jailed in Afghanistan are being released by the Taliban in what State Department spokesperson Ned Price called an apparent "goodwill gesture."
Two major movies after a Marvel show? The Knives Out star is ready to say checkmate.
The Mansfield Fire Department is seeking the same pay increases given to city police earlier this year.
The most contentious conversation starter (or ender) during nerdy holidays just might be whether or not you enjoyed 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi—a film still being regularly and passionately discussed, unlike Lucasfilm’s most recent trilogy closer The Rise of Skywalker. Remember that one?
The figure doesn’t take into account other viruses like RSV and flu, which are hitting other countries especially hard this year and may also strike China, one expert told Fortune.
STORY: "This is the only way that we can deprive the terrorist state of its main instrument of terror - the possibility to hit our cities, our energy," Zelenskiy told a White House news conference, standing next to U.S. President Joe Biden.Zelenskiy and other senior Ukrainian officials have long pleaded with allies to provide more anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems to help counter Russian missile strikes against power generating plants and other critical infrastructure.The Patriot is considered to be one of the most advanced U.S. air defense systems and offers protection against aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles. It typically includes launchers along with radar and other support vehicles.
The Chicago weather forecast says wind chills could be around -10 degrees when the Bears and Bills kickoff on Christmas Eve.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters/scp-ks.orgWitnesses had lost hope and disappeared. Criminal suspect No. 1 had become president. And the long-awaited indictment now seemed unreachable.Then, American prosecutor Jack Smith came along and took charge, sending his investigators on an aggressive mission to win back reluctant witnesses—by targeting the tight-lipped politicians and militant nationalists who had kept them silent.The story may sound familiar, if not a b
Peterson still has multiple options that can keep the case open for many more years.
Morocco is hoping its unprecedented World Cup exploits can help it win friends and influence people, especially among an Arab public opposed to its 2020 rapprochement with Israel.
News of Babbitt's shooting did not affect Trump's "state of mind" and there's "no evidence that the President expressed any remorse that day," the panel found.
The U.S. Air Force's entire B-2 stealth bomber fleet was grounded after one of the aircraft caught fire during an emergency landing earlier this month.
The Ukrainian president, on a dangerous trip from his war-torn country, addressed Congress in an attempt to shore up support from his most important ally.