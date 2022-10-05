Zelenskyy addresses occupiers in Russian: Iranian Shahed drones will not help, you have already lost

STANISLAV POHORILOV – WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 23:49

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that no weapon, not even the Iranian-made Shahed drones, will help the occupiers win the war. The President even switched to Russian in his nightly video address to speak to the occupiers directly.

Source: Zelenskyy's nightly video address

Quote: "Even if you [the occupiers - ed.] find some other weapon somewhere in the world with a name that sounds as ‘natural’ to your ‘Russian world’ as these Iranian Shahed drones with which you are trying to bomb our cities, such as Bila Tserkva... It won't help you anyway. You have already lost. [‘Russian world’ is an ironic reference to the idea of ‘Russian World’ or ‘Russkiy Mir’ which is used to justify a ‘protective’ role towards Russian-speaking minorities especially in former Soviet Union states; ‘mir’ can mean either world or peace - ed.]"

Details: The President stressed that Ukrainians are on their land and feel that they are on the right side of history, while processes leading to "self-destruction" are taking place in Russian society.

"Ukrainians know what they are fighting for. And more and more citizens of Russia are realising that they must die simply because one person does not want to end the war.

It is obvious who will win," Zelenskyy emphasised.

Background: The Russians attacked the city of Bila Tserkva (Kyiv Oblast) with Iranian-made kamikaze drones on the night of 4-5 October.



