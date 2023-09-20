Zelenskyy addresses possibility of major breakthrough in Ukraine’s counteroffensive this year

Zelenskyy says new successes of the Armed Forces counteroffensive are expected

No one knows if a major breakthrough in the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counteroffensive is possible this year, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with the U.S. television channel CNN on Sept. 19.

“I think nobody knows, really,” said the Ukrainian president.

Zelenskyy added that they anticipate new successes for the Defense Forces, particularly in the eastern part of the country.

“But I think that we will have more success,” he noted without specifying details.

Despite acknowledging that the counteroffensive is progressing slower than initially anticipated, Zelenskyy underscored the daily advancements made by the Defense Forces.

Earlier in September, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavriya operational-strategic troop grouping, announced the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ successful breach of the first line of Russian defenses in the southern direction.

The Defense Ministry subsequently confirmed the liberation of Robotyne village in Zaporizhzhya Oblast.

Currently, Ukrainian soldiers are advancing towards the villages of Novoprokopiivka and Ocheretovate, with notable achievements near Verbove.

Progress is also evident in the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ advance near Bakhmut.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have reclaimed 260 square kilometers of territory in southern Ukraine and another 51 square kilometers near Bakhmut, reported former Defense Minister Hanna Maylar on Sept. 18.

