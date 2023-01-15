Zelenskyy addresses Russians directly following attack on Dnipro apartment building that left 30 dead

144
Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

As of Sunday evening, 30 people are known to have died in the Russian missile attack on a residential building in the city of Dnipro, and the fate of over 30 more remains unknown.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "There are currently 30 people on the list of the victims, including one child, a 15-year-old girl. There are reports that two children have been left without parents."

Details: The President noted that the fate of more than 30 people who could have been in the building at the time of the missile hit remains unknown.

"Dozens of people have been rescued from the rubble, including six children. We are fighting for every person! And the rescue operation will continue as long as there is even the slightest chance of saving lives," he said.

President Zelenskyy also switched to Russian as he addressed citizens of the Russian Federation.

Quote: "I want to say to all those in Russia and from Russia, who even now cannot utter a single word of condemnation of this terror, although they see and know everything very well. Your cowardly silence, your attempt to ride out what is happening, will end with these same terrorists coming for you one day. Evil is very sensitive to cowardice, evil always remembers those who fear it and try to plead. And when it comes for you, there will be no one to protect you."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

