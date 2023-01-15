Zelenskyy addresses Russians directly following attack on Dnipro apartment building that left 30 dead
As of Sunday evening, 30 people are known to have died in the Russian missile attack on a residential building in the city of Dnipro, and the fate of over 30 more remains unknown.
Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address
Quote: "There are currently 30 people on the list of the victims, including one child, a 15-year-old girl. There are reports that two children have been left without parents."
Details: The President noted that the fate of more than 30 people who could have been in the building at the time of the missile hit remains unknown.
"Dozens of people have been rescued from the rubble, including six children. We are fighting for every person! And the rescue operation will continue as long as there is even the slightest chance of saving lives," he said.
President Zelenskyy also switched to Russian as he addressed citizens of the Russian Federation.
Quote: "I want to say to all those in Russia and from Russia, who even now cannot utter a single word of condemnation of this terror, although they see and know everything very well. Your cowardly silence, your attempt to ride out what is happening, will end with these same terrorists coming for you one day. Evil is very sensitive to cowardice, evil always remembers those who fear it and try to plead. And when it comes for you, there will be no one to protect you."
During a large-scale missile attack on Saturday, 14 December, Russians hit a multi-storey residential building in Dnipro.
The Russians launched the attack using a Kh-22 missile designed to destroy aircraft carrier groups at sea.
The Dnipro city authorities have announced three days of mourning for those killed in the Russian missile attack.
It was previously reported that the number of deaths caused by the Russian attack had risen to 29 people, including one child. 73 people were injured. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.
