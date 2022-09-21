Zelenskyy administration mocks Putin's decision to mobilize Russians

Dictator’s latest speech shows Russia is losing its war of aggression, advisor says
Adviser to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief-of-staff, Mykhailo Podolyak, said the decision to send another 300,000 Russians to the war indicates that the Kremlin's military adventure has failed.

"210th day of the ‘three-day war’,” his tweet posted on Sept. 22 reads.

“Russians who demanded the destruction of Ukraine ended up getting:

1. Mobilization.

2. Closed borders, blocking of bank accounts.

3. Prison for desertion.

Everything is still according to the plan, right? Life has a great sense of humor.”

In addition to mobilization, Putin also threatened to use nuclear weapons in the case of there being a "threat to the territorial integrity" of Russia.

Putin made his threat- against the background of preparations for fake "referendums" on the "accession" of the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories to Russia.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue their counter-offensive, which began on Aug. 29, liberating Ukrainian territories on several axes at once.

Ukrainian forces maintain fire control over the Antonivskyi Bridge and other crossings across the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, preventing Russian forces from restoring critically important supply routes – thus preventing reinforcement and resupply for the Russian forces stranded in the oblast.

In addition to Kherson Oblast, an active counteroffensive has also begun in Kharkiv. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are maintaining fire control over the Antonivsky bridge and other crossings across the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, preventing the Russian military from restoring critical supply routes and receiving reinforcements.

Earlier, Ukraine successfully conducted a wide-ranging liberation operation in Kharkiv Oblast, freeing over 8,000 square kilometers of occupied territory, along with a number of strategically important settlements, such as Balakliya, Kupyansk and Izyum.

This course of events forced the Kremlin regime to initiate through its puppet “authorities” in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories urgent pseudo-referendums on the "accession" to Russia.

In the meantime, Ukrainian partisans are continuing to eliminate pro-Kremlin collaborators who voluntarily agreed to work for the Russian invaders.

