Zelenskyy administration names terms for exchange of Russian collaborator Boguslayev for Ukrainian POWs

"He should receive the harshest criminal sentence and the maximum term," Podolyak stated.

“It is necessary to legally record him as a criminal on the one hand, and as an absolute, purebred traitor on the other.”

The Zelenskyy administration spokesperson noted that it is important to legally establish Boguslayev's guilt so that in the future nobody said that he "increased production at Motor Sich,” adding that Russia to give up "a thousand of our guys" for Boguslayev.

"If necessary, we will do everything to return real citizens of Ukraine," Podolyak said.

“The real ones, not these fictitious, disguised 'Soviet legacy managers' in fancy clothes. These subjects can also be included in the exchange list.”

On Oct. 22, 2022, NV reported that Ukraine’s SBU security service charged Boguslayev, as part of a case investigating the company's illegal supply of military goods to Russian attack aircraft.

On Oct. 24, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv placed Boguslayev in pre-trial detention, pending charges of treason. According to Radio Liberty’s Skhemy investigative project, he has had Russian citizenship since 2000 and an apartment in Moscow since 2002.

On March 28, he was notified of a new charge – obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations (Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to law enforcement, Boguslayev ordered the removal of helicopter blades from helicopters requisition by the Armed Forces.

On Nov. 4, the court seized nearly 1 billion hryvnias ($27.2 million) worth of Boguslayev’s property. On Nov. 7, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Motor Sich, along with a number of other strategic enterprises, would undergo a partial, war-time nationalization.

On May 10, Skhemy journalists published a letter from Boguslayev addressed to presidential chief-of-staff Andriy Yermak, where he describes himself as a "pensioner with first-degree disability" and asked to be handed over to Russia as part of a prisoner exchange.

