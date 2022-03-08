Zelenskyy adviser: Global ban on Russian oil would end Putin's attacks

Hassan Ammar/AP Photo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kate Davidson
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy
    Volodymyr Zelenskyy
    6th President of Ukraine
  • Olaf Scholz
    Olaf Scholz
    German politician and 9th Federal Chancellor of Germany

A top economic adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling on the world to make a sacrifice and endure potentially higher gas prices in the near term to help thwart Russia’s military invasion and save lives.

Oleg Ustenko, a Harvard graduate and Brandeis University Ph.D. economist, on Monday echoed Zelenskyy's call for a global ban on Russian oil imports, led by the U.S., which he says would soon bring Vladimir Putin’s military campaign to a grinding halt.

Without much-needed revenue from oil and gas — which is responsible for an outsize share of Russia’s revenue — the government would quickly begin to run large deficits that it won’t be able to finance, Ustenko said, thanks to Western sanctions that have largely disconnected the country from global financial markets. Eventually, Putin would run out of money to finance his military campaign and be forced to stand down, he said.

“I know that it’s going to be costly for everybody,” Ustenko said in an interview. “But the price we are paying here in Ukraine is with our lives, with the lives of our people, with our destroyed cities, with our destroyed villages, with raped women and killed kids. For all our people who are hidden underground like we are in the Middle Ages.”

“We are already paying the price,” he added.

Ustenko, who spoke from an undisclosed location near the center of Kyiv, said the initial price shock wouldn't be significant over the medium term as the market adjusted to the changes and other countries ramped up production.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration is having conversations with European allies about a possible ban on Russian oil imports and exploring ways to ensure they can maintain global energy supplies. Congressional trade leaders said Monday they plan to pursue bipartisan legislation that would ban Russian energy imports to the U.S. and suspend normal trade relations with Russia, days after Zelenskyy pleaded with lawmakers to ratchet up the pressure on the Kremlin.

But German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pushed back on the idea of an energy ban in Europe.

"At the moment, Europe's supply of energy for heat generation, mobility, power supply and industry cannot be secured in any other way,” Scholz said in a statement. “It is therefore of essential importance for the provision of public services and the daily lives of our citizens."

The U.S. and its allies have moved in lockstep since the invasion to impose financial and trade penalties on Russia, but they have deliberately avoided steps that might disrupt energy supplies in Europe. Scholz’s comments suggest that while some U.S. officials may be warming to the idea, Europe — which relies much more on Russian energy — is not yet sold.

Ustenko says that shouldn’t stop the U.S. from moving ahead.

Russian oil only accounts for about 9 percent of U.S. imports and about 3 percent of its total oil supplies, so an American ban alone wouldn’t make much difference. He argued that U.S. officials should go a step further, imposing secondary sanctions that prohibit any financial firm doing business in dollars from facilitating Russian oil purchases anywhere in the world.

Rising oil prices have been a boon for Russia. But an oil import ban combined with secondary sanctions could force the country to sell oil at a steep discount, dramatically reducing revenue, Ustenko said.

He said he understands the domestic economic and political considerations facing the Biden administration. He even referred to the president's State of the Union address on March 1 and his assertion that fighting inflation is his number one priority.

“But when he was delivering his speech, the circumstances were a little bit different,” Ustenko said. “Now the whole world has been changed.”

Russian forces have continued their advance into Ukraine’s cities and villages, as Western allies scramble to provide military support, and 1.5 million of Ukraine’s roughly 40 million people have fled to neighboring countries. Attempts at ceasefire negotiations have repeatedly broken down, amid reports of Russian shelling targeting civilians.

Ustenko said the U.S. should continue to play the lead role in pushing sanctions further.

“The price is going to be high at the very beginning,” he said. “It’s going to be a correction, and the price is going to be much lower in the medium-term. In the long run, it’s going to be only benefits for the whole world, and it’s not just economic benefits.”

In the U.S., higher oil prices could exacerbate already elevated inflation, increasing the risk that price pressures become more entrenched and harder for policymakers to rein in.

The potential for an oil price shock hasn’t yet translated to higher long-term inflation expectations, a key indicator that higher inflation is at risk of becoming entrenched. But Deutsche Bank analysts in a note Monday said an oil price shock driven by supply constraints could spill over to higher inflation expectations in the coming months.

What are the economic implications for Russia? Putin could soon see the country’s deficit expand dramatically, and with no ability to borrow from Western financial markets.

"They will not be equipped financially to continue war with Ukraine, and eventually they will need to stop it," Ustenko said.

The central bank may try to finance the budget shortfalls by printing money, which will push up inflation and stir up discontent among Russian people, he added.

As for Ukraine, Ustenko said he expects the country will experience a huge decline in its economic output, even if the war stopped immediately. About half of all Ukrainian businesses are not operating now, he said.

Now is also the prime time for the country’s massive agriculture sector to complete its spring work, but fields are empty as many of its agriculture regions face Russian occupation. Ukraine is the world’s fifth-biggest supplier of wheat.

“It means that not only us but the whole world is going to face new challenges in terms of ensuring global food security,” he said, especially poor nations for whom a food price spike would be especially devastating.

Recommended Stories

  • The risk Joe Manchin is ignoring in his plan for Ukraine

    The risk Joe Manchin is ignoring in his plan for Ukraine

  • California lawmaker stopped at airport security after loaded gun found in bag

    The incident could be a liability for Jim Cooper, who is running for Sacramento sheriff.

  • Dow Fell, Oil and Gold Surged—and What Else Happened in the Stock Market Today

    The index closed in correction territory, down 10% from a recent high. Persistently high oil prices are adding to the already-burdensome inflation that households are facing.

  • U.S. officials deploy more troops to Europe as Russian advance stalls

    U.S. officials deploy more troops to Europe as Russian advance stalls in its unprovoked attack of Ukraine, while the Kremlin appears to recruit Syrian fighters.

  • OPEC Unable to Control Oil Prices, Supply Concerns from Russia-Ukraine Conflict

    OPEC is unable to control the supply of oil globally amid the ongoing and escalating aggression of Ukraine by Russia, said OPEC's secretary general Mohammad Barkindo on Monday. The massive spike in energy prices globally is a "game changer," but the goal of OPEC is to "continue to be a reliable and dependable supplier of oil to global markets," he said at CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston. OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+ have chosen to keep production steady as oil prices reached $130 Sunday, the first time since 2008.

  • Is It Cake? New Netflix Series Puts the Reality Competition Spin on Viral Food Trend

    On Monday, Netflix dropped the trailer for Is It Cake?, the new reality baking competition series hosted by Saturday Night Live star Mikey Day

  • Why are gas prices so high?

    WRTV's Meredith Hackler shows us how energy policy affects gas prices.

  • Pro Chefs Swear by This Innovative Olive Oil Brand—Here's Why

    Corto’s “superior” olive oils elevate any dish.

  • Russia accused of using cluster munitions and vacuum bombs in Ukraine

    As Russia’s assault on Ukraine continues, the U.S. has seen credible reports of deliberate use by Russia of cluster munitions and vacuum bombs. Here's what you need to know about these weapons.

  • Government rescue of Bulb Energy set to cost taxpayers billions more

    A buyer hasn't been found for the ailing supplier, so the the taxpayer will have to keep funding it.

  • Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in March

    Zack Synder’s historical actioner 300, the Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise-led Interview With the Vampire and Robin Williams’ family adventure Jumanji are among the titles leaving Netflix in March. A big-screen adaptation of Frank Miller and Lynn Varley’s comic series, Snyder directed and co-wrote 300 — a fictionalized retelling of the Persian Wars’ Battle of Thermopylae […]

  • Oil Keeps Rising as Russian Invasion Reverberates Across Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pushed higher above $121 a barrel after a wild open to the week as the U.S. considers a ban on Russian crude imports and global buyers continue to shun its shipments over the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Pentagon Says Security Aid Still Getting ThroughChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsUkraine Updat

  • Three teens in critical condition after shooting at Iowa high school

    Iowa authorities said three students are in critical condition following a shooting that took place at a local high school. Des Moines Police Department Sgt. Paul Parizek said on Monday that the department started to get calls around 2:48 p.m. CT. Des Moines Fire Department spokesperson Ahman Douglass told CNN that the victims in the shooting are two boys and one girl, adding that all three victims were taken to nearby medical facilities. In a...

  • UK retail sales up 6.7% in February

    Consumers have put COVID fears behind as retail sales jumped 6.7% in February but the industry warns that the future remains uncertain.

  • Ukraine war in pictures: Civilians flee as Russia shells evacuation routes

    Ukrainian territorial defence fighters wed near Kyiv as people flee over an improvised bridge in Irpin, 16 miles away.

  • Gas prices spike as support for Russian oil ban grows

    Gas prices have spiked to over $4 a gallon as energy markets are rocked by Russia's war in Ukraine, something that may be aggravated further if Congress adopts bipartisan calls to ban Russian oil.On Monday, the fuel pricing analysis platform GasBuddy reported that the national average reached a 14-year high of $4.104 per gallon, surpassing the previous all-time high of $4.103 recorded in 2008.The most recent jump in prices is clearly connected...

  • Culture war around care for transgender kids heats up

    The confrontation over gender-affirming care for transgender youth hit a boil this week as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott doubled down on his call for state officials to investigate "transition care" for minors as "child abuse."Driving the news: Even as Abbott's team called the issue a political "winner," major medical groups including the American Academy of Pediatrics condemned the stance, saying it trampled on the doctor-patient relationship and injected politics into medical care.Get market news wor

  • Zelensky calls for global boycott of Russian products, including oil

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pushed for harsher punishments against Russia, calling for new international sanctions and a global boycott on Russian goods — including oil.

  • Bulgaria may seek exception to any EU sanctions on Russian gas and oil

    Bulgaria supports sanctions on Russia as a means to halting its invasion of Ukraine, but will likely seek an exception on banning Russian natural gas and oil imports if such a proposal is put forward, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Monday. EU and NATO member Bulgaria is almost completely dependent on gas supplies from Russia's Gazprom, while its only oil refinery, owned by Russia's LUKOIL, provides over 60% of the fuel used in the country. Germany, the biggest buyer of Russian crude oil, has rejected plans to ban energy imports, a stance Petkov supported.

  • UPDATE: Bed Bath & Beyond board confirms receipt of letter from Ryan Cohen's investment arm, shares soar 108%

    Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. confirmed Monday that it has received a letter from RC Ventures, the investment arm of Ryan Cohen, the billionaire co-founder of online pet-products retailer Chewy Inc. , as reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal. "Bed Bath & Beyond's Board and management team maintain a consistent dialogue with our shareholders and, while we have had no prior contact with RC Ventures, we will carefully review their letter and hope to engage constructively around the ideas they have p