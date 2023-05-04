Zelenskyy’s advisor calls drone attack on Kremlin ‘absolutely staged’
“The Kremlin, a drone, two organizers on the stairway on the Senate Palace (dome), a 12-hour pause before publication, simultaneous video from different angles – staged. Absolutely,” Podolyak tweeted.
Read also: Moscow’s fears of Ukraine’s counteroffensive will lead to mistakes, military expert
Podolyak said that what had not been staged and that requires a real reaction is Russia’s deliberate mass murder of 23 civilians in Kherson on the same day, as well as the placement of large volumes of explosives in one of the turbine halls of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant.
“Get your priorities right!” the advisor said.
Read also: Four unidentified drones found near Moscow in 48 hours. What does it mean for the Kremlin?
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s press service announced on May 3 that Ukraine had tried to attack the Kremlin with drones.
Putin was not in his Kremlin his office during the attack, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian propaganda news agency RIA Novosti, alleging that the Russian leader, a war-crimes suspect, was working at his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow.
Russian propaganda media and the Kremlin administration itself claim that the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was allegedly attacked by Ukrainian drones, going as far as to suggest Kyiv was attempting to assassinate the Russian leader.
Read also: Why the Kremlin may have staged a false flag drone attack on itself — ISW
However, Ukraine has denied any responsibility for the alleged attack.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s press service said it was unaware of any overnight attacks on the Kremlin.
Zelenskyy’s press secretary, Serhii Nykyforov, called the Kremlin’s statements “escalating the situation ahead of Victory Day on May 9.”
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said that the incident was an attempt by Russia to “take the information initiative and justify its war crimes in Ukraine.” He suggested that the Russian invaders might be preparing a large-scale terrorist attack.
Later President Zelenskyy also emphasized that Ukraine had not attacked “either Putin or Moscow” but continues to defend its territory.
Read also: In The Hague, Zelenskyy calls for and tribunal and trial for Putin, Russia to pay compensation to Ukraine
We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!
Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine