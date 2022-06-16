  • Oops!
Zelenskyy advisor calls Russian ex-president 'small man with huge insecurities' after he suggested Ukraine wouldn't exist in 2 years

Sinéad Baker
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine
  • Dmitry Medvedev
    Dmitry Medvedev
    Russian lawyer and politician; former President and Prime Minister of Russia
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev
Russian President Vladimir Putin and then-Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Moscow in 2019.Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

  • Russia's former president suggested that Ukraine may not exist in two years' time.

  • Dmitry Medvedev said: "Who's to say that Ukraine will exist on the world map in two years at all?"

  • An aide to Ukraine's president responded by calling him "a small man with huge insecurities."

An aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mocked Russia's former president after he said Ukraine may no longer exist.

Dmitry Medvedev, who was president of Russia between 2008 and 2012 and is an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Telegram on Wednesday: "Who's to say that Ukraine will exist on the world map in two years at all?"

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Zelenskyy, tweeted in response on Wednesday: "If [Russian] imperialism had a face, it would be #Medvedev."

"A small man with huge insecurities, who sprinkles poison towards Ukraine or threatens the world as the only way to assert oneself. [Ukraine] was, is and will be. The question is where would Dmitry Medvedev be in two years."

Medvedev's comments came in light of Ukraine looking to get liquefied natural gas from the US through a lend-lease plan, and pay back the US in two years.

Read the original article on Business Insider

