Zelenskyy advisor says slow Western weapon deliveries put Ukraine 6 to 9 months behind in its fight back against Russia

Ukrainian soldiers firing on Russian position on October 10, 2023, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. Roman Chop

A Ukrainian official said his country is up to nine months behind in its pushback against Russia.

Mykhailo Podolyak told Channel 24 that Western approvals delayed weapons by three to four months.

"We could have defended ourselves better and launched a counterattack," he said.

A top advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country's military efforts against Russia are six to nine months behind schedule because of delays in Western weapons deliveries in the fall of 2022.

"If Ukraine had received weapons faster, we could have defended ourselves better and launched a counterattack," Mykhailo Podolyak told Ukrainian Channel 24 news outlet, per the Kyiv Post .

Weapon deliveries to Ukraine were delayed by three to four months due to the logistics and approvals of Western nations, Podolyak said, which "seriously" hampered its defense capability.

He blamed the West for not reacting sooner to Ukraine's requests for weapons after Ukraine recaptured the eastern Kherson region last fall.

"Only after all these events did the weapons finally arrive," he told the news outlet.

As a result, Podolyak said: "We are six to nine months behind. Everything is very stretched in time."

Ukraine's head of military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, made similar comments to Ukrainska Pravda earlier this week , saying that Ukraine's counteroffensive is "out of schedule," but he didn't give specific reasons for it.

According to the Kiel Institute , which has tracked aid promised and sent to Ukraine, "actual deliveries have been well below pledges," with about half of the weapons promised actually delivered to Ukraine as of July.

Christoph Trebesch, the head of the team that created the tracker, said the gap "between promised and delivered military aid is wide."

Right from the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, Podolyak urged the West to act swiftly to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's invasion, per CNN .

At the time, most of the West, while supportive of Ukraine, was hesitant to provide it with heavy weaponry for fear of escalating the conflict beyond Ukraine's borders.

The US and EU nations have since committed $73 billion and $139 billion, respectively, according to the Kiel Institute's tracker.

While Ukrainian troops have made slow gains since May, they have so far failed to achieve any significant breakthroughs against Russia's heavily fortified defensive lines , per the Institute for the Study of War.

