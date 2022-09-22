Zelenskyy aide: Ukraine needs funds, expand Russia sanctions

2
FRANK JORDANS
·3 min read

BERLIN (AP) — In addition to the human cost of the war, Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself from Russia are placing a severe financial burden on the country that it can only bear with the help of outside support cost, a top Ukrainian government economist said Thursday.

The speed of victory, however, will depend in large part on the pressure that Ukraine's allies place on Russia, said Oleg Ustenko, chief economic advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukraine is currently running a monthly fiscal deficit of 5 billion euros (dollars), compared with a shortfall of 7 billion euros the country had projected for the whole of 2022 before the war started.

Prewar forecasts of 3-4% economic growth in 2022 have also been dashed, and gross domestic product is expected to shrink by 30-40% this year as factories lie in ruins and vast tracts of Ukraine's fertile land are inaccessible or too dangerous to farm, Ustenko said.

“The damage to our economy because of this war is on the level of 1 trillion euros,” he told The Associated Press during an interview in Berlin. That's five times the country's entire GDP in 2021, he added.

But while Ukraine is hoping for further monetary help from its allies, the country also desperately wants tougher sanctions imposed on Moscow to squeeze the Russian war machine, Ustekno said.

“Providing financing for us and actually providing us with ammunition and with weapons is extremely important,” he said. “But equally important is continuing to make sure that the country which is doing this aggression against us is really cut off from all possible financing.”

With current energy prices at a high, Russia was receiving more each day from exporting oil, gas and coal than it's spending on the war, said Ustenko.

Much of that money is coming from Europe, he said. “This is ridiculous.”

"On one hand, we are talking about necessity to help Ukraine financially as well. On the other side, you know, people in Europe still sending money to Russia."

In Berlin to press German politicians to back tougher sanctions on Moscow, the economist said this included bringing forward the EU's embargo on Russian oil currently scheduled to take effect on Dec. 5.

On natural gas, Ustenko said a proposed price cap should ensure that payments are limited to the cost of production. Several European countries that have relied strongly on Russian gas over the years, such as Germany, have already been cut off from supplies by Moscow.

Ustenko said many of the businesspeople and politicians he had spoke to in Germany were wary of talking about further sanctions, perhaps concerned about the economic impact at home.

High energy prices have become an election issue in Europe and governments have lined up considerable support packages for citizens to fend off fuel poverty this winter.

Ustenko said he understood those concerns, but believes most ordinary Europeans are prepared to put up with higher energy costs to help Ukraine.

“They really want us to win this war as soon as possible,” he said. “They know why they’re paying this price.”

He urged European politicians to consider how they would justify their actions to voters once the war, which he confidently predicted Ukraine would win, is over.

“And if you did nothing?” he asked. “Do you really think that you have a political future as a politician? No way.”

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • House passes election law overhaul in response to Jan. 6

    The House has passed legislation to revamp the rules for certifying the results of a presidential election as lawmakers accelerate their response to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and Donald Trump’s failed attempt to remain in power.

  • Russian mobilization hikes urgency of oil price cap -Ukrainian presidential advisor

    Russia's first mobilization since World War Two makes more urgent the need for a cap on Russian oil prices to cut off the "blood money" supporting its war in Ukraine, a senior economic adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Reuters. Separately, Oleg Ustenko criticized updated European Union guidance on sanctions on Russian coal shipments that he said could enable companies to transport Russian coal to third countries, which was not in the original spirit of the deal.

  • Gold futures find support from rising tensions in the Russia-Ukraine war

    Gold futures climb on Thursday, with the precious metal getting a boost as Russia ratchets up its war effort in Ukraine. Strength in the dollar in the wake of the Federal Reserve's third 75 basis-point interest-rate hike, however, has capped gold's rise.

  • Here’s One Way We Could Refreeze Earth’s Melting Polar Ice

    Affordable sulfur dioxide injections into polar atmospheres could reflect solar radiation and slow the effects of global warming.

  • Defiant Zelenskyy tells UN 'Russia will be forced to end this war': Ukraine live updates

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanded that Russia be punished and assured the world that his military could drive out the invaders. Updates.

  • UK says Putin's threats must be taken seriously

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech on Wednesday was a worrying escalation and the threats he made must be taken seriously, British foreign office minister Gillian Keegan told Sky News. Putin ordered Russia's first military mobilisation since World War Two, warning the West that if it continued what he called its "nuclear blackmail" that Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal. Putin restated his objective was to "liberate" eastern Ukraine's Donbas industrial heartland and that most people in the region did not want to return to what he called the "yoke" of Ukraine.

  • India proposes to regulate internet communication services

    India has proposed to regulate internet-based communication services, requiring platforms to obtain a license for operating in the world's second largest wireless market. The Department of Telecommunications' new proposal, called Draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022, seeks to consolidate and update three old rules — Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and The Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Protection) Act, 1950. "No suit, prosecution or other legal proceeding shall lie against the Central Government, the State Government, the Government of a Union Territory, or any other authority under this Act or any person acting on their behalf as the case may be, for anything which is done in good faith, or intended to be done in pursuance of this Act or any rule, regulation or order made thereunder," the draft said.

  • Live updates: U.N. General Assembly

    Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi says vaccine equity must remain a priority for developing countries since many have failed to meet World Health Organization targets for COVID-19 vaccinations. “This underscores the urgent need to continue promoting vaccine equity through international solidarity, as well as addressing vaccine hesitancy by countering disinformation and raising awareness about the science regarding the effectiveness and safety of the vaccines,” Masisi told the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday.

  • Adam Levine Denies Affair—but Admits He ‘Crossed the Line’

    Jon Kopaloff/GettyMaroon 5 frontman Adam Levine denied cheating on his wife on Tuesday, after at least two young women came forward with screenshots of their flirty conversations this week.“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” Levine said in a statement to TMZ.The controversy reared its ugly head on Monday, when Instagram and OnlyFans m

  • Mar-a-Lago overvalued by $664M, New York AG claims

    The lawsuit against Donald Trump said Mar-a-Lago was valued as high as $739 million, which was "based on the false premise that it was unrestricted property and could be developed and sold for residential use."

  • Most big cryptocurrencies rise on Ripple, Uniswap increases

    CRYPTO UPDATE Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Thursday, with Ripple (XRPUSD) seeing the biggest move, climbing 7.53% to 44 cents. Six additional currencies posted increases Thursday.

  • Zelenskyy talked with Erdogan about security

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER 2022, 18:17 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter Quote from Zelenskyy: "Had a telephone conversation with the President of Turkey Erdogan.

  • A look at Tennessee’s 2016 win against Florida

    A look at Tennessee's 2016 win against Florida.

  • Ukraine steel plant defenders, Putin ally exchanged in prisoner swap

    President Volodymr Zelenskky said his government had won freedom from Russian custody for 215 Ukrainian and foreign citizens.

  • First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Up 3% After Wild Ride on 'Fed Rate Day'

    The latest price moves in crypto markets in context for Sept. 22, 2022. First Mover is our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.

  • Trevor Noah And Letitia James Burn Donald Trump With Poetry

    The New York attorney general's lawsuit against the former president alleges "astounding" financial fraud.

  • The rich will keep getting richer even in the face of a recession, especially in China, Credit Suisse says

    Credit Suisse just dropped its annual Global Wealth Report, but inflation is complicating the calculus.

  • Russia strikes enterprise in Kramatorsk and art school in Chasovyi Yar

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - THURSDAY, 22 SEPTEMBER 2022, 10:44 Russian troops struck an industrial facility in Kramatorsk with rockets, shelled an art school in Chasovyi Yar with cluster munitions, hit a residential area in Bakhmut and shelled Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast with artillery.

  • Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause just called out Adam Levine after he denied affair

    Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause just called out Adam Levine after he denies affair. The Maroon 5 singer has been accused of cheating with Instagram model Sumner Stroh.

  • Russian anti-draft protesters being ordered to enlist, rights group says

    Some Russians detained while protesting against President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilisation have been handed draft papers while in custody, the OVD-Info rights group said on Thursday. Since Putin on Wednesday announced the first large-scale mobilisation in Russia since World War Two, flights to leave the country have sold out and protests have been held - and swiftly broken up by police - in cities across Russia. OVD-Info said at least 1,310 protesters had been detained, and some had been presented with summonses to enlist.