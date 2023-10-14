Zelenskyy: Almost third of Ukraine's territory endangered because of mines and shells

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that almost a third of the territory of Ukraine is contaminated by mines and unexploded shells.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "In particular, I want to note the conference on humanitarian demining, which took place this week in Croatia.

Almost a third of our territory is in danger due to mines and unexploded shells. It is obvious that global support is needed to clear our land of Russian mines.

And now in Croatia, more than 40 countries and international organisations have participated in a conference on this issue. There are new decisions about support for demining. I thank every country that joined!"

Background:

The International Donor Conference on Humanitarian Demining in Ukraine, held in Croatia, was attended by representatives of more than 40 foreign countries: ministers of defence and foreign affairs, ambassadors and heads of organisations. Following the event, a number of countries announced that they will support humanitarian demining efforts in Ukraine.

International support for Ukraine’s mine clearance efforts totals around half a billion euros, including funds previously received for demining and other war-related challenges and new assistance packages announced at the conference.

Ukraine will implement innovative approaches to mine clearance; for example, it is going to create a market for demining services and offer its partners to oversee particular aspects of mine clearance efforts.

