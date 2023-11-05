Zelenskyy announces change of strategy: Military officials to create plans to advance quicker

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is considering changing its military strategy and repeated once again that the war has not reached a stalemate.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview for the programme Meeting with Press on the NBC News TV-channel

Details: The president remarked that Ukraine is considering changing its strategy.

Quote: "Our military is coming up with different plans, with different operations in order to move forward faster and to strike the Russian Federation unexpectedly…

They [the Russians – ed.] thought they would checkmate us, but this didn’t happen…I don’t think that this is a stalemate."

Details: Zelenskyy admitted that Ukraine’s progress in the war is slow and there is "fatigue" due to the prolonged conflict. But he insists that Ukrainian soldiers are "still more motivated than any Russians who came to Ukraine to kill us".

Commenting on the information by NBC News that the officials from the US and the EU started discussing the possibility of conducting peace talks with Russia, Zelenskyy said: "There are a lot of different voices around us. I have heard many different voices and emotions with no precise propositions. But as of today I have no relations with Russia, and they know about my position, this is the position of my country, our people – we do not want any dialogue with the terrorists…I am not ready to negotiate with terrorists as their words have no value. We cannot trust terrorists, because they always come back."

Background:

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated in an interview for The Economist that the situation on the front has reached a stalemate, when neither side can advance because they have the same level of technological equipment. The general says the situation reminds him of the First World War.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, stated on 4 November that he does not consider the situation on the front to be a stalemate and that Ukraine will not negotiate with Russia.

