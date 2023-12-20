Zelenskyy announces changes in journalists' access to combat zone

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on reporters’ access to the contact zone on 20 December and promised that there would be more information.

Source: Zelenskyy’s video address on 20 December

Quote: "There are a lot of meetings during the day. [With] The Prime Minister. [With] The Minister of Defence. The issue of communication on the war, our defence, and the contact zone as a whole is very important. Access of the journalists to the contact zone [is crucial]. Changes have been prepared, more information about the contact zone should be available. I am grateful to everyone who understands the importance of this and helps [us] keep our defenсes, [meeting] our defenсe needs in the spotlight of the world."

Details: Zelenskyy also said he met with the minister of strategic industries, who coordinates the work of the entire team dealing with the shelter system. According to the president, there are good results this month.

At a morning selector meeting, the military briefed the president on the situation at the contact zone and also discussed the elimination of consequences of the Russian attack on Kherson.

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported on the trends of the near future and important operations that are being prepared.

Quote: "A separate conversation about drones is [focused on] what is [stored] in warehouses and what is needed in the contact zone. Logistics will be faster. We are also working to ensure that drone efficiency, particularly that of FPV [drones], increases on all fronts. This is an obvious priority of the state and a very specific way to protect the lives of our soldiers."

