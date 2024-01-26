Zelenskyy announces industry leaders’ summit

Ukraine will establish a Nationwide Economic Platform that will represent leading businesses from across the country, under the Made in Ukraine brand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his Jan. 26 evening address.

According to the president, the new platform will not simply be a brand but "a large community of people who work at these enterprises."

“Today, we're launching a new mechanism of communication with entrepreneurs, and not just the most visible ones,” said Zelenskyy.

“We're creating a platform where small, medium, and large businesses, as well as various regions of our country, investors, and relocated enterprises, will be represented.”

He added that the main objective of the platform would be "to establish effective communication between the state and the business community."

The announcement comes after several high-profile Ukrainian businessmen were arrested in recent weeks, some on decade-old corruption cases. The arrests have led to public speculation that the government ahs become hostile to private enterprises, undermining Ukraine’s economic recovery chances.

On Jan. 22, Zelenskyy reported that government officials had met with representatives of Ukrainian businesses. He requested proposals to "remove difficulties" between the government, business community, and law enforcement that had intensified after the arrest of Ihor Mazepa and searches at his investment company, Concorde Capital.

