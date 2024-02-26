Zelenskyy announces launch of new economic platform entitled Made in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the launch of a new economic platform entitled Made in Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy during his speech at the Made in Ukraine forum

Details: "During the Made in Ukraine forum, I announced the launch of our new economic platform and, therefore, a new economic policy. We have done significant things to modernise and simplify the work of state institutions so that they contribute to the efficiency of our economy. Now we need to add more tools," Zelenskyy stated on Telegram.

The president emphasised that the newly created platform Made in Ukraine should become a ground for constant direct dialogue between the state and business.

"We must do everything possible to ensure that as many Ukrainian firms as possible can maintain and scale their operations. I have instructed the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to develop several practical steps," he added.

Zelenskyy also stated the need to agree on a modern moral agreement between society and business, and that between the government and business.

"The business progress of an individual should be part of the social success and common strength of the whole of Ukraine. This is possible only if the business works transparently, pays taxes in Ukraine, tries to create decent jobs for Ukrainian citizens, does not work in Russia and does not assist the war against Ukraine," he said.

The president stressed that these are apparent moral rules, and everyone who adheres to them should receive full support from the state and all relevant institutions.

"Entrepreneurship reflects one of the best qualities of a person - the ability to organise life, the ability to organise relationships with others so that not only you but also others are more secure, have a more reliable, more pleasant life and feel more confident about their future. The state definitely should not and will not interfere with this," Zelenskyy concluded.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that under the new state cashback programme entitled QABuy Ukrainian, Ukrainian citizens will be able to receive compensation for part of each payment made for Ukrainian goods and services.

