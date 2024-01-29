Zelenskyy announces number of troops defending Ukraine

880,000 Ukrainian soldiers are currently involved in the defense of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with the German TV channel ARD released on Jan. 29.

"We have 880,000," the head of state said.

“We have a million-strong army. And at the same time, we have 30 million people now, 30 million people are working right now, and maybe even a little more. I cannot say the exact number.”

Zelenskyy noted that it is currently unknown exactly how many citizens have left Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion.

"We don't know — 6.5 to 7.5 [million] — how many people left from the very beginning," said The Ukrainian leader.

“So we are talking about all the people who are in Ukraine. And they are all defending Europe and the world. Absolutely. At their workplaces.”

During the “Direct Line” conference in December, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that the number of Russian troops fighting against Ukraine was 617,000. At the same time, Putin noted that 244,000 mobilized soldiers are currently "at the front," and another 486,000 military personnel have signed a contract with the Russian army.

Zelenskyy announced on Dec. 12, 2023 that the Armed Forces of Ukraine include almost 600,000 soldiers of various branches.

