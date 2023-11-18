Zelenskyy announces new steps to enhance air defence

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced new security steps to strengthen Ukraine's air defence in the coming weeks.

Source: President's evening address

Quote: "I would like to thank the countries that have announced new aid to our country this week. Germany, Finland, Lithuania – thank you for the new defence packages. Estonia will increase security investments in ammunition production over the next few years. And this is important. Norway and the United Kingdom – we have a decision on new humanitarian packages for Ukraine and Ukrainians. Thank you.

And we are already preparing new steps, security steps, for the coming weeks. In particular, it concerns the strengthening of air defence."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that almost 30 Shahed attack drones had been destroyed in the Ukrainian skies over the past night.

"The closer we get to winter, the more Russian attempts there will be to make the attacks larger. It is important for all of us in Ukraine to be 100% effective. Despite all the difficulties. Despite all the fatigue. Despite any attempts to weaken Ukraine," he said.

