Zelenskyy appeals for help from Canada in emotional speech

ROB GILLIES
·2 min read

TORONTO (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Canadians Tuesday to imagine bombs landing in their communities as he urged the Canadian Parliament and government to exert greater economic and military pressure on Russia.

Zelenskyy asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and lawmakers for help to enact a no-fly zone over the Ukraine.

“Justin, can you imagine you and your children hearing all these severe explosions, the bombing of the airport, the bombing of the Ottawa airport?” Zelenskyy said. “Cruise missiles are falling down and your children are asking you ‘What happened?’”

Speaking by video from Ukraine to a packed House of Commons chamber, Zelenskyy said the Russian war on his country is designed to annihilate Ukraine and subjugate its people.

“Dear Justin, dear guests. Can you imagine that every day you receive memorandums about the number of casualties, including women and children?” he said. “You heard about the bombings. Currently we have 97 children that died during this war.”

Zelenskyy evoked British wartime leader Winston Churchill as he told the U.K. Parliament last week that his country would fight Russia’s invasion to the end in Ukraine’s cities. Zelenskyy also was to speak Wednesday to members of the U.S. House and Senate, an event that will be livestreamed for the public.

Canadian lawmakers gave him two standing ovations before he even spoke.

“Can you imagine if the famous CN Tower in Toronto was hit by Russian bombs?” he said. “This is our reality.”

The video of Zelenskyy, wearing a green military t-shirt and sweater, was projected onto big screens in the Canadian Parliament. He thanked Canada for its humanitarian and military support and called the country a steadfast ally.

“Please close the sky, close the airspace,” he said. “Please stop the bombing. How many more cruise missiles have to fall on our cities until you make this happen?"

Zelenskyy said allies are expressing their deep concern, but it’s not enough. “When we talk to our partners, they say please hold on, hold on a little longer,” he said.

Trudeau said Zelenskyy is inspiring democracies and democratic leaders around the world to be more courageous and united.

“Democracies around the world are lucky to have you as their champion,” Trudeau told Zelenskyy.

“Your courage, and the courage of your people, inspires all of us.”

Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy website said that Trudeau, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Defense Minister Anita Anand are among multiple Canadians who have been banned from Russia.

Canada, for its part, announced new sanctions on 15 more Russians. Canada has also provided weapons to Ukraine.

Canada is home to 1.4 million Canadians of Ukrainian descent.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian brothers in arms buried within days of each other

    When the air-raid siren went off mid-funeral on Tuesday there was no pause from the priest and scarcely a blink from mourners, who ignored the threat of Russian missiles to bury loved ones killed by them two days before. Inside the baroque Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, hundreds assembled to pay their respects to four soldiers, including one who had buried his brother only days before. All were among the 35 killed by a Russian air strike on Yavoriv military base on Sunday, in which missiles penetrated farther into Ukraine than at any time during the three-week conflict, landing just 20km from the border with Poland.

  • Zelensky urges Canadian parliament to support no-fly zone over Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday addressed Canada's House of Commons, requesting further assistance in the conflict with Russia and asking that they imagine what it would be like if they were the ones being attacked.Addressing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Zelensky said, "Dear Justin ... can you imagine every day you receive memorandums about the number of casualties including women and children? You heard about the...

  • Fox Reporter Benjamin Hall Injured in Ukraine, Condition Unknown

    Hall has been hospitalized after being injured while reporting outside Kyiv

  • Defying sanctions, Russia's Sberbank adds smart TVs to technology offering

    Sberbank has been developing its non-financial businesses, such as e-commerce, technology and cloud services, in an attempt to combat shrinking margins, a process it looks determined to continue even as sanctions shutter its operations elsewhere. The lender quit almost all its European markets earlier this month, blaming big cash outflows and threats to its staff and property, a move that seemed inevitable after the European Central Bank ordered the closure of its European arm. In partnership with electronics retailer M.Video, Sberbank has started selling the televisions, which use the bank's virtual assistant software and offer services such as online streaming and food delivery from its digital ecosystem.

  • Virtual community forum about juvenile justice to be held next week

    A virtual community forum about juveniles in the justice system will be held Tuesday, March 22.

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky calls for no-fly zone in Canadian Parliament address

    In a historic moment, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Canadian Parliament, asking Canadians to imagine the horror Ukraine has experienced over the last 20 days.

  • Woman arrested at overdose scene pleads guilty to felony drug charges

    Denise Miller is scheduled to be sentenced on May 27 following a presentence investigation by the common pleas court's adult probation department.

  • U.S.-South Korea trade deal grew exports but brought disappointments -U.S. trade chief

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Tuesday the decade-old U.S. Korea Free Trade Agreement (KORUS) did much to expand auto and agricultural trade with South Korea, but suffered some difficulties in its implementation. Tai, in remarks prepared for a U.S. Chamber of Commerce event, said there was more work to do to increase automotive and agricultural trade with South Korea. "Over the last decade, the value of the goods and services we have exported to Korea has grown by over 17 percent to nearly $70 billion," Tai said.

  • EU to tighten sanctions on Russian oil companies, but stops short of import ban - source

    European Union states are set to adopt new sanctions against Russia's oil majors Rosneft, Transneft and Gazprom Neft, but will continue to buy oil from them, an EU source told Reuters on Monday. Under the new package to be discussed later on Monday by EU top diplomats, they will also face an investment ban, which is expected to freeze their funding from sources in the EU in new production and exploration projects in all fossil fuels. But in a sign of EU's concerns about the impact of sanctions on oil prices and supplies, EU governments insisted on clarifying that the new measures would not prevent EU states and companies from buying oil from the three Russian companies, the source said.

  • Intel plans to build a $19 billion chip plant in Germany

    Intel has confirmed plans to build a semiconductor plant in Germany as part of an investment of up to €80 billion ($88 billion) in Europe over the next decade. Planning will start right away with construction expected to get under way in the first half of next year, as long as Intel gets the thumbs up from the European Commission. Production should commence at what Intel is calling "Silicon Junction" in 2027.

  • Putin's botched war in Ukraine could supercharge his efforts to meddle in future US elections

    Russia's failures on the battlefield boost the pressure to "cause as much damage as possible" in the cyber domain, a former NSA hacker told Insider.

  • Ukraine ambassador asks for "anti-air" support

    Twenty days into the war, Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, is asking the world for "anti-air" support, calling Russia’s invasion "a full-scale genocide" of the Ukrainian people.Why it matters: A day before President Zelensky is scheduled to address members of Congress, Markarova has a dire warning for the U.S. and other democracies: Putin’s war will not stop in Ukraine. She requested support in the form of more weapons, diplomatic pressure and increased sanctions against Russi

  • Klobuchar says don't rule out sending US fighter planes to Poland

    Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said on Sunday that she doesn't want the United States to rule out an arrangement with Poland to send fighter jets to Ukraine amid Russia's invasion. During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," host Dana Bash asked Klobuchar if it was a mistake to not send fighter jets to Poland. Klobuchar referred to remarks from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who said the aircraft could become a target for Russian...

  • Russians to give American astronaut ride to Earth in spite of tensions

    It was feared Mark Vande Hei might be left behind due to tensions over Russia's Ukrainian invasion.

  • U.S. will run out of key COVID treatments without more funds, White House says

    The U.S. government will run out of supplies of COVID-19 treatments known as monoclonal antibodies as soon as late May and will have to scale back plans to get more unless Congress provides more funding, the White House said on Tuesday. Raising the alarm about depleted funding for the U.S. pandemic response, the White House said the government also would not have enough money to provide additional COVID-19 booster shots or variant-specific vaccines without a new injection of cash. The White House has requested $22.5 billion in immediate emergency funding to fight the pandemic, but, after objections from Republicans and Democrats, the money was removed from the latest government funding bill passed by lawmakers last week.

  • Zelensky addresses Canadian Parliament, repeats call for no-fly zone

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Canada’s Parliament on Tuesday and reiterated his call to close the skies above Ukraine to stop Russian bombardment of the country.

  • 3 European leaders to visit Zelensky in Kyiv as Russia continues strikes on capital

    The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia will visit Kyiv on Tuesday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and convey the European Union's "unequivocal support" for Ukraine on day 20 of Russia's invasion.The latest: The dramatic visit comes as Ukraine still maintains control of Kyiv, though Russian forces continue to bombard targets — including residential and other civilian buildings — in the city.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscri

  • Man wanted in stabbing at New York’s MoMA arrested in Philly

    Police early Tuesday arrested a man at a Philadelphia bus terminal who is wanted in the stabbing of two employees inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

  • The Memo: Zelensky virtual address raises pressure on Biden

    A moment of enormous political drama is assured on Wednesday, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will give a virtual address to Congress. The speech was announced Monday by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.).But Zelensky's speech could come with complications for President Biden, given that the Ukrainian president is virtually certain to renew his plea for a no-fly zone over his country...

  • Ukrainian cities suffer devastation

    As the Russia-Ukraine war entered its 20th day, residential areas in Ukrainian cities like Kyiv and Okhtyrka suffered devastation from Russian strikes.