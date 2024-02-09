Zelenskyy appoints Major General Anatolii Barhylevych as Chief of General Staff

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Major General Anatolii Barhylevych as the Chief of the General Staff of Ukraine, as recommended by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "Today, I held meetings with the command of our Defence and Security Forces of Ukraine and Defence Minister Rustem Umierov. Here are the results of the meetings: first, I replaced the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I thank Lieutenant General Serhii Shaptala for his service during these two years of war. Upon the proposal of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, I appointed Major General Anatolii Barhylevych as the new Chief of the General Staff. An experienced individual, he understands the tasks of this war and Ukraine’s goals."

Details: Zelenskyy also announced that Syrskyi had chosen his deputies and the President would sign the corresponding decrees on their appointments. The Deputy Chiefs of the General Staff have also been chosen.

Background: Anatolii Barhylevych was appointed Commander of Ukraine’s Territorial Defence Forces just four months ago, replacing Ihor Tantsiura.

Support UP or become our patron!