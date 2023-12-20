Zelenskyy appoints new representative in Ukraine's parliament

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
3
Halyna Mykhailiuk
Photo: Halyna Mykhailiuk on Facebook
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Halyna Mykhailiuk as his representative in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament).

Source: Presidential Decree No. 823/2023

Quote: "To appoint Halyna Mykhailiuk as the Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (with her consent)."

Background:

  • On 7 December, President Zelenskyy dismissed his then-representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Fedir Venislavskyi, without explaining what the reason for this move was.

  • The day before his firing, Venislavskyi said that Mariana Bezuhla’s involvement in the National Security, Defence and Intelligence Committee is a threat to national security. Bezuhla is a member of the Ukrainian parliament for President Zelenskyy’s Sluha Narodu (Servant of the People) party who has recently said that Ukraine’s military top brass should resign because Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi has failed to offer a plan for next year. Her comment caused a public outcry.

  • Venislavskyi said he was dismissed because of his high level of involvement in military projects.

Support UP or become our patron!

Recommended Stories