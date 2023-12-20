Zelenskyy appoints new representative in Ukraine's parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Halyna Mykhailiuk as his representative in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament).

Source: Presidential Decree No. 823/2023

Quote: "To appoint Halyna Mykhailiuk as the Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (with her consent)."

Background:

On 7 December, President Zelenskyy dismissed his then-representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Fedir Venislavskyi, without explaining what the reason for this move was.

The day before his firing, Venislavskyi said that Mariana Bezuhla’s involvement in the National Security, Defence and Intelligence Committee is a threat to national security. Bezuhla is a member of the Ukrainian parliament for President Zelenskyy’s Sluha Narodu (Servant of the People) party who has recently said that Ukraine’s military top brass should resign because Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi has failed to offer a plan for next year. Her comment caused a public outcry.

Venislavskyi said he was dismissed because of his high level of involvement in military projects.

Support UP or become our patron!