Zelenskyy appoints new top ranked military commanders

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed new commanders of the Land Forces, the Joint Forces, the Air Assault Forces, and the Territorial Defense Forces, said a press release on his website on Feb. 11.

Oleksandr Pavliuk has been appointed as the new commander of the Land Forces. Previously, this position was held by Oleksandr Syrskyi, who was recently appointed the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Serhiy Nayev was dismissed from the post of Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces in favor of Yuriy Sodol.

Maksym Myrhorodskyi was dismissed from the post of Commander of the Airborne Assault Forces. Ihor Skybyuk was appointed in his place.

Ihor Plakhuta was appointed the new commander of the Territorial Defense Forces. Previously, Anatoliy Bargylevych was dismissed from this position and became the new head of the General Staff, in place of Serhiy Shaptala.

Reshuffle in military leadership: what is known

Rotations in the military leadership of Ukraine began on Feb. 8 with the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, who had been the Commander-in-Chief for more than 2 years.

In his place, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Zaluzhnyi's dismissal was preceded by months of rumors about a conflict between Zelenskyy and the Commander-in-Chief, particularly in the Western media. After his dismissal, Zaluzhnyi was awarded with the title of Hero of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy had previously spoken of his intention to reboot the entire military command. He criticized Ukrainian generals for problems with logistics at the front and demanded solutions.

Advisor to the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podolyak explained Zaluzhny's dismissal in terms of the need to revise strategy and tactics that "did not fully ensure" the success of the counteroffensive in 2023.

