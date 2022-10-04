Zelenskyy approves NSDC decision on impossibility of negotiating with Putin

8
·2 min read
Zelensky signed a decree that makes negotiations with Russian dictator Putin impossible
Zelensky signed a decree that makes negotiations with Russian dictator Putin impossible

The decree, on Ukraine’s non-intention to conduct negotiations with Putin, was signed on Sept. 30 in response to Russia’s attempt to annex occupied Ukrainian territories.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been tasked with proposing a multi-level security system based on Ukraine’s multilateral and bilateral agreements, aimed at bringing Ukraine’s defense potential to a level that ensures a guaranteed rebuff to Russia’s armed aggression.

“In the conditions of escalation by the Russian Federation, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine should ensure the strengthening of Ukraine’s defense capabilities by increasing the supply of military and technical assistance to Ukraine,” the NSDC’s decision reads, and recommends that the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, adopt new bills on fresh sanctions against Russia.

Russian invasion forces staged sham referendums in the occupied regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya oblasts from Sept. 23 to Sept. 27.

Russian propagandists claimed that over or nearly 90% of the population in Ukraine’s occupied territories had “voted” for annexation by Russia.

Numbers of 98.42% were given for Luhansk Oblast, 93.11% for Zaporizhzhya Oblast, 87.05% for Kherson Oblast, and 99.23% for Donetsk Oblast. These numbers are entirely fictional.

In many of the occupied regions, people boycotted the vote, and large numbers of residents were not present, having evacuated to government-controlled parts of the country.

The international community also stated that it does not recognize Russia’s pre-determined referendum results.

Putin later signed a decree on “the recognition of Kherson and Zaporizhzhya oblasts as independent territories.”

In response, Zelenskyy announced on Sept. 30 that Ukraine would apply for a fast-tracked NATO membership process. Zelenskyy also said negotiations between Ukraine and Russia would be impossible while Russia is headed by Putin.

On Oct. 1, the NSDC imposed sanctions against more than 3,600 Russian citizens and legal entities, including Putin’s relatives.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Zelenskyy: The way war is going is clear as more and more occupiers attempt to flee

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 23:59 In his daily video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Russian army is suffering more and more losses, and the number of occupiers who are trying to flee keeps growing.

  • Kremlin prepared to wait for a new president of Ukraine to negotiate

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 13:23 Dmitry Peskov, the Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, said that negotiations with Ukraine would have to wait for a change in the stance taken by the current President of the country, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, or for his successor.

  • Negotiations have no chance of ending Russia’s war against Ukraine, says Germany

    There is currently no chance that negotiations will end Russia's war against Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in an interview with Germany newspaper Neue Osnabrucker Zeitung on Oct. 4.

  • Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council on intensification of nuclear news: Information terrorism from Russia

    ROMAN PETRENKO - TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 14:53 The Centre for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC) emphasises that Russia will continue to intensify nuclear blackmail, so there is a high probability of all kinds of provocations on its part.

  • Musk's plan to end Russian war infuriates Ukraine on Twitter

    Elon Musk has gotten into a Twitter tussle with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the tech billionaire floated a divisive proposal to end Russia’s invasion. The Tesla CEO, soon facing a court fight over his attempt to abandon a $44 billion offer to buy Twitter, argued in a tweet Monday that to reach peace Russia should be allowed to keep the Crimea Peninsula that it seized in 2014.

  • Jewish New Year in War-Torn Ukraine

    Scores of black-clad Orthodox Jews were teeming the streets of the central Ukrainian city of Uman – an image that wouldn’t look out of place in a photograph from 1902, if it wasn’t for the hotels emblazoned with cheeky, trademark-defying branding, or the frequent police vehicles.

  • Russia's Federation Council ratifies annexation

    STORY: In a session on Tuesday, the Federation Council unanimously ratified legislation to annex the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine, following a similar vote in the State Duma, Russia's lower house, yesterday.The documents now pass back to the Kremlin for President Vladimir Putin's final signature to formally annex the four regions, representing around 18% of Ukraine's internationally-recognised territory.Despite having passed through Russia's rubber-stamp parliament, the Kremlin is yet to formally designate the borders of the new regions - large parts of which are under the control of Ukraine's forces. As such, it is still unclear where Russia will demarcate its own international borders once the annexation is complete.

  • Residents of major cities in Luhansk Oblast need to evacuate due to Ukrainian army's counteroffensive

    TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 13:34 Residents of big cities in Luhansk Oblast will soon be asked to evacuate ahead of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; it's best for them not to spend the upcoming winter in large cities, Serhii Haidai, the Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, announced.

  • Elon Musk steps in it -- 'F#ck off is my very diplomatic reply to you'

    Elon Musk today waded into the Ukraine-Russia war with a peace plan that was … not very well received. It may have been a tactic to distract industry watchers from Tesla's third-quarter vehicle production and delivery numbers for 2022, which fell short of analysts’ expectations. The problem most immediately was a four-part proposal that Musk tweeted out to his 107 million followers on the platform, one that involved recognizing Russia's claims to the Crimean peninsula -- which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014 -- and a commitment from Ukraine to remain neutral and not join NATO.

  • Nigerian child killed in 'bullet-proof' charm test

    The 12-year-old was shot dead after a healer had given him a protective charm, police say.

  • High court rejects Russian company's dispute with Ukraine

    The Supreme Court is siding with a Russian oil company in a dispute with Ukraine worth millions, a win for the company as Russia continues to wage war in Ukraine. The justices said Monday they would not intervene in a dispute between PAO Tatneft, one of Russia's largest oil companies, and Ukraine. The case the court rejected dates back to the late 1990s and early 2000s and involves Ukraine's largest oil refinery, the Kremenchuk oil refinery, which was destroyed by Russia in April.

  • North Korea sides with Russia in annexation of Ukraine

    North Korea has sided with Russia in its attempts to illegally annex parts of Ukraine while blaming the U.S. for prolonging war.

  • Elon Musk sparks outrage for suggesting Ukraine give up Crimea; Russia fines TikTok: Live updates

    Ukraine leaders and supporters were seething on social media after Elon Musk tweeted a proposed peace plan that included Ukraine giving up Crimea.

  • Amazon faces fines of up to $200,000 in Russia over banned content -agencies

    Amazon.com Inc faces fines of up to 12 million roubles ($204,000) in Russia for failing to delete content Moscow deems illegal, news agencies reported on Tuesday, in what would be a first penalty of this kind for the U.S. tech giant. Russia has fined several other foreign tech firms for the same offence, part of what critics say is a wider campaign by the Kremlin to throttle the influence and reach of Western technology companies in Russia. TASS quoted a Moscow court as saying that two cases had been drawn up against Amazon, both pertaining to a "violation of the procedure of restricting access to information" in accordance with Russian legislation.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Aide Sees War Over in Months Not Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The war in Ukraine will probably be over in months, rather than years, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, said in an interview. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse’s Options Worsen as Markets Mayhem Takes TollStocks Rise From the Ashes in Be

  • Pelosi predicts Democrats will keep the House after November’s midterms

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said on Monday that she believes Democrats will keep control of the House after the November midterm elections as polls show the nation is relatively split on which political party it wants in the majority. Asked about her prediction on CBS’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Pelosi said, “Well, I’m…

  • Zelenskyy confirms liberation of Arkhanhelske and Myroliubivka

    ALONA MAZURENKO- MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 00:42 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has officially confirmed the liberation of two settlements in Kherson Oblast - Arkhanhelske and Myroliubivka. Source: Zelenskyy's nightly video address Quote: "I am thankful to the soldiers of the 129th brigade of my native Kryvy Rih, who distinguished themselves with good results and liberated, in particular, Arkhanhelske and Myroliubivka.

  • Source: Ukraine to join Spain-Portugal 2030 World Cup bid

    Ukraine is set to join Spain and Portugal in a combined bid to host the 2030 World Cup. A person familiar with the project told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Ukraine is being added to the Spain-Portugal bid. The revitalized bid, which has been in the works for more than three years, is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

  • Police arrest man who stole tools, opened fire on workers at Crown Hill construction site

    A man who reportedly opened fire on a group of construction workers at a job site in Seattle’s Crown Hill neighborhood last month has been arrested, according to the Seattle Police Department.

  • Families of conscripted Russians on Sakhalin Island are promised fish

    TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 12:22 Families of conscripted residents of the Russian island of Sakhalin will receive 5 kg of fish per person as part of state support. Source: Russian media outlet Iasakh.