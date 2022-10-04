Zelenskyy approves NSDC decision on impossibility of negotiating with Putin

Zelensky signed a decree that makes negotiations with Russian dictator Putin impossible

The decree, on Ukraine’s non-intention to conduct negotiations with Putin, was signed on Sept. 30 in response to Russia’s attempt to annex occupied Ukrainian territories.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been tasked with proposing a multi-level security system based on Ukraine’s multilateral and bilateral agreements, aimed at bringing Ukraine’s defense potential to a level that ensures a guaranteed rebuff to Russia’s armed aggression.

“In the conditions of escalation by the Russian Federation, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine should ensure the strengthening of Ukraine’s defense capabilities by increasing the supply of military and technical assistance to Ukraine,” the NSDC’s decision reads, and recommends that the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, adopt new bills on fresh sanctions against Russia.

Russian invasion forces staged sham referendums in the occupied regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya oblasts from Sept. 23 to Sept. 27.

Russian propagandists claimed that over or nearly 90% of the population in Ukraine’s occupied territories had “voted” for annexation by Russia.

Numbers of 98.42% were given for Luhansk Oblast, 93.11% for Zaporizhzhya Oblast, 87.05% for Kherson Oblast, and 99.23% for Donetsk Oblast. These numbers are entirely fictional.

In many of the occupied regions, people boycotted the vote, and large numbers of residents were not present, having evacuated to government-controlled parts of the country.

The international community also stated that it does not recognize Russia’s pre-determined referendum results.

Putin later signed a decree on “the recognition of Kherson and Zaporizhzhya oblasts as independent territories.”

In response, Zelenskyy announced on Sept. 30 that Ukraine would apply for a fast-tracked NATO membership process. Zelenskyy also said negotiations between Ukraine and Russia would be impossible while Russia is headed by Putin.



On Oct. 1, the NSDC imposed sanctions against more than 3,600 Russian citizens and legal entities, including Putin’s relatives.

