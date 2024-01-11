Zelenskyy arrives in Estonia on official visit – photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy travelled to Tallinn, Estonia on the morning of Thursday, 11 January.

Source: Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also travelled to Tallinn alongside Zelenskyy.

Quote from Tsahkna: "It’s a great honour to welcome good friends & allies [Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Dmytro Kuleba] in Tallinn. We give a strong message & confirmation to Ukraine that Estonia stands firmly by their side & together we will win this war!"

Details: Tsahkna also shared a photo of Zelenskyy’s arrival in Tallinn.

Previously: Zelenskyy visited Vilnius, Lithuania, on 10 January, where Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda announced his country’s plans to give additional military aid to Ukraine. The new Lithuanian aid package includes ammunition, generators, and M577 armoured vehicles.

Zelenskyy will later travel to Latvia.

