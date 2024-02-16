Zelenskyy arrives in Germany, says "two important days" ahead

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commenced a visit to Germany on Friday, 16 February.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I am starting two important days. Meetings with partners in Germany and France, new agreements, and the Munich Security Conference. A new security architecture for Ukraine, as well as new opportunities.

We are making every effort to end the war as soon as possible on fair Ukrainian terms and ensure a lasting peace."

Details: Zelenskyy will visit Germany and France. He is to hold talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.

On 17 February, Zelenskyy will speak on the main stage of the Munich Security Conference and hold a series of bilateral meetings on its sidelines.

The Élysée Palace reported that an agreement on security guarantees between Ukraine and France will be signed in Paris during Zelenskyy's visit.

