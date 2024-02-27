Zelenskyy arrives in Saudi Arabia – photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Saudi Arabia to discuss the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the ways to bring back captured and deported Ukrainians.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "I have arrived in Saudi Arabia in order to continue our regular dialogue with His Majesty Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud."

Details: Zelenskyy stated that his Peace Formula will be the main topic of the meeting.

"Last year in Jeddah we held a productive meeting on the level of advisors concerning its implementation. Now we are close to holding the first Peace Summit and we hope Saudi Arabia will continue actively supporting Ukraine," Zelenskyy stated.

The ways of bringing back captured and deported persons are also to be discussed. "The leadership of Saudi Arabia has facilitated the liberation of our people. I am sure this meeting will have its results too," Zelenskyy recalled.

In addition to this, promising directions of economic cooperation and the participation of Saudi Arabia in the rebuilding of Ukraine will also be discussed.

