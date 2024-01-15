Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to participate in Davos forum – photo

On Monday 15 January, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a working visit to Switzerland, where he is to join the World Economic Forum in Davos and hold a number of bilateral meetings.

Source: This was announced on Twitter (X) by the head of Swiss diplomacy Ignazio Cassis, as reported by European Pravda

Details: He posted a photo of a meeting with Zelenskyy at the airport, along with his greetings.

Benvenuto in Svizzera, Signor Presidente

Willkommen in der Schweiz, Herr Präsident

Bienvenue en Suisse, Monsieur le Président

Вітаємо у Швейцарії, пане Президенте@ZelenskyyUa 🇨🇭🤝🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/7ycRkjTIGH — Ignazio Cassis (@ignaziocassis) January 15, 2024

Zelenskyy himself confirmed that he arrived in Switzerland. According to him, he will talk about the return of abducted children, sanctions and the search for mechanisms for the use of frozen Russian assets, cooperation on humanitarian demining, financial support and reconstruction of Ukraine.

Quote: "In Davos, I will hold important bilateral meetings with EU and NATO representatives to advance our Euro-Atlantic integration, as well as with other leaders and CEOs, to strengthen Ukraine’s defence and economic resilience," the president wrote.

Earlier, the Office of the President reported that during his visit to Switzerland, Zelenskyy will meet with the chairs of both chambers of parliament, party leaders and Switzerland's president.

Additionally, he will participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos and hold a number of bilateral meetings, including that with the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The organisers of the WEF in Davos had previously announced Zelenskyy's personal participation in one of its events on 16 January.

Zelenskyy will personally deliver a special address on the Achieving Security and Cooperation in a Fractured World panel.

