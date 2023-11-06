Zelenskyy asks parliament to extend martial law, general mobilization until next February

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted bills to extend martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days, according to the website of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) on Nov. 6.

The president seeks to extend martial law until Feb. 14, 2024, the ninth such extension since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Read also: Former Aidar leader warns Ukraine fighting troop shortages, mobilization not offsetting mounting casualties

The Rada is expected to approve the bills as early as Nov. 8, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram on Nov. 6.

Martial law was declared in Ukraine after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022. General mobilization was announced at the same time.

Read also: Ukrainian military recruitment offices to gain access to state records — Reznikov

During general mobilization, all citizens of Ukraine who are liable for military service between the ages of 18 and 60 may be called up to the armed forces, unless they have legal grounds for a deferral.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine