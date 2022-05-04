Zelenskyy asks UN to facilitate evacuation of wounded soldiers from Azovstal

Svitlana Kizilova - Wednesday, 4 May 2022, 22:59 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has had a telephone conversation with António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations. During the call, President Zelenskyy asked for the UN to help evacuate all wounded persons from Azovstal. Source: website of the President of Ukraine Quote from Zelenskyy: "The lives of people who remain there are in danger. Every life is important for us. We ask you to help us save them." Details: President Zelenskyy also thanked the UN Secretary-General personally for his efforts in the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol. He informed Guterres about the successful completion of the first phase of evacuation, during which 121 civilians were able to leave Azovstal and expressed hope that the evacuation operation that is currently underway will be successfully completed. Quote from the website of the President of Ukraine: "The President of Ukraine thanked the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross, which had demonstrated the possibility of making progress even amid the most difficult humanitarian crises." Background: Russia announced that a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of civilians from the territory of the Azovstal steel works will operate from 08:00 on Thursday, 5 May. The announcement did not mention the Ukrainian military, in particular wounded soldiers. Ukrainska Pravda sources reported earlier that Russian troops have been storming the Azovstal plant in the besieged Mariupol for two days now. Ukrainian soldiers and civilians who have not yet been evacuated remain in the plant's bunkers. On Wednesday, 4 May, Russian troops entered the territory of the steel works, which they had up until then shelled and bombarded. Heavy fighting continues on Azovstal. Earlier, there was no communication from the Ukrainian soldiers in Azovstal. In a new address, Azov Regiment soldiers said that today, 4 May, was the second day of heavy fighting with the Russian occupiers who had broken into Azovstal.