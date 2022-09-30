Zelenskyy on attack on convoy in Zaporizhzhia: "Bloodthirsty scoundrels, you will answer for everything"

ALONA MAZURENKO — FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:38

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Russians had fired 16 rockets at Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 30 September. He says that the invaders were in rage because of the success of the Ukrainian military at the front and [that’s why] they killed civilians.

Source: Zelenskyy’s Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The terrorist state fires rockets at the civilian population in Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv regions, and Dnipropetrovsk region. It strikes Ukrainian regions with rocket launchers and drones.

In [just] one morning, the occupiers fired 16 rockets on Zaporizhzhia and the district! Only complete terrorists act [like] this, [the ones] who should have no place in the civilized world.

The enemy rages on and seeks revenge for our steadfastness and his failures. He cynically kills peaceful Ukrainians, because he lost everything humane a long time ago.

Bloodthirsty scoundrels! You will definitely answer. For every wasted Ukrainian life."

Details: On 30 September, around 7:30, the invaders launched a rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia. A civilian humanitarian convoy with civilians was fired upon on its way out of the city near the car market.

It is currently reported about 25 dead and 50 wounded; children are among the victims.

