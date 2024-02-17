Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss peace in English, not Russian

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev have held a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Source: European Pravda

Details: At the opening of the talks, the leaders of Ukraine and Azerbaijan reiterated their support for the territorial integrity of both states.

Notably, the delegations chose to communicate in English, although Aliyev often conducts negotiations in Russian. Zelenskyy began the meeting by congratulating his counterpart on his victory in the recent early presidential elections in Azerbaijan and followed up with wishes for peace.

"We know how high the price of peace is," Zelenskyy added.

"Our support for Ukraine's territorial sovereignty and integrity is unshakable and will not change. We, as a country that suffered from occupation, understand your situation perfectly and wish peace to Ukrainians and Ukraine," Aliyev stressed.

Despite Azerbaijan's regaining complete control over the previously occupied Karabakh, sporadic fighting rages in the region. Recently, Azerbaijan and Armenia have exchanged accusations of attacks resulting in fatalities and injuries.

