Zelenskyy: Bakhmut is destroying Putin's mercenaries; Russia's losses approach 100,000

19
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Bakhmut is now breaking not only the Russian army, but also Russia’s mercenaries, but Vladimir Putin will not be stopped even by 100,000 of his citizens losing their lives.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address on 19 December

Quote: "Bakhmut is the hottest spot on the entire front line - more than 1,300 km of active hostilities. Since May, the occupiers have been trying to break our Bakhmut, but time goes by and Bakhmut is already breaking not only the Russian army, but also the Russian mercenaries who came to replace the wasted army of the occupiers.

Just think about it: Russia has now lost almost 99,000 of its soldiers in Ukraine. Soon the occupiers’ losses will be 100,000. For what? No one in Moscow can answer this question. And they won't.

They wage war and waste people's lives - other people's lives, not those of their loved ones, not their own lives, but the lives of others - just because a group of people in the Kremlin can’t admit to their mistakes and are terrified of reality. But reality speaks for itself."

Details: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian soldiers who are heroically holding the Bakhmut front, Soledar, Avdiivka, Maryinka, the Kreminna front and the entire Donbas.

He emphasised that this region was one of the strongest in Ukraine before Russia came, and now the Russian Federation is "destroying it right down to the scorched earth".

But "even such cruelty will not give the enemy anything," the president insisted.

Read more: Invincibility centre Bakhmut. What is happening at the most difficult axis of the front

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

