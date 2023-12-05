Zelenskyy: All who become Heroes of Ukraine during war with Russia will receive housing

Everyone who has received the title of Hero of Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion will receive housing from the government.

Source: a speech by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with Ukrainian servicemen awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and the families of fallen Heroes

Quote: "The state must take care of all those who defend it and provide for all their needs. And this isn’t just about proper equipment and weapons – it’s also about social protection and decent support for our soldiers, our Heroes.

So according to this initiative, everyone who has received the title of Hero of Ukraine since the beginning of the war will receive their own housing. Everyone who became a Knight of the Order of the Golden Star defending the state. All of them without exception."

Details: At least 360 people have been made Heroes of Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, 210 of them posthumously. During the meeting, Zelenskyy presented certificates to 12 Heroes of Ukraine and nine families of fallen Heroes. Certificates for obtaining apartments will continue to be issued.

