Zelenskyy begins trip abroad and holds series of meetings

On 15 February, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recorded an address from the train and said that he had held a series of meetings on the eve of his trip abroad: on the security architecture and the border situation with Poland.

Source: Zelenskyy's address

Quote: "Secondly, today I held several preparatory meetings in the run-up to our international activities. We are now on our way.

Important meetings with partners are planned. There will be new agreements. We are doing everything to make them effective for Ukraine, and I am sure it will be so. We are creating a new security architecture for our country that will help us not just here and now, but in the long run. And this is something that Ukraine has never had, although it has always needed it."

Details: The president also held a meeting on the border situation with Poland and instructed the prime minister of Ukraine to hold urgent talks with his Polish counterpart.

Quote: "We in Ukraine view what has happened and is happening to our citizens and Ukrainian cargo as an obvious violation of the principles of solidarity. Ukrainian grain on the asphalt is not just a few dramatic shots.

This is evidence of how emotions can become dangerous. We have to defend the good neighborliness and solidarity that are changing the history of the whole of Europe for the better."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine and Poland should define a common attitude, in particular, to the import of Russian grain and other imports from Russia to the territory of European countries in order to protect our societies and, in particular, farmers, both Ukrainian and Polish.

Support UP or become our patron!