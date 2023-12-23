Zelenskyy: Being able to intercept Russian fighter jets is key to bringing the war to an end
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that being able to down Russian fighter jets is one of the keys to bringing the war in Ukraine to a just end.
Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address
Quote: "This week we once again proved how effective strengthening our air defence is. Not just to protect cities and villages from Russian drones and missiles, but for [the forces fighting on] the front, too.
Being able to shoot down Russian fighter jets is one of the keys to bringing this war to an end, to a just end.
I’m grateful to all the partners that are already helping us with this and that are preparing to take measures to support us in the coming year."
Background:
Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, said that at noon on 22 December, Ukrainian defenders downed three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers on the southern front.
The Air Force explained that three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers were caught during a risky manoeuvre – the Russian aircraft were trying to drop guided bombs deeper behind the contact line.
Support UP or become our patron!