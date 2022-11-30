Zelenskyy: We will believe that the war will end in the next few months

46
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, hopes that the war with Russia will end in the next few months.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview within the framework of The New York Times DealBook Summit

Quote: "The war will end either when Ukraine wins or when the Russian Federation will wish for it. It may happen so that Russia will only wish for it when it realises that it is weak, isolated and has no partners.

We hope that it will end in the next few months."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that if Ukraine does not persevere, the war will "spill over" to other neighbouring territories.

The President also stressed that Ukraine pays with the lives of its people in this battle.

He added that the USA can examine where the arms provided by them go but it should not slow down the supply of aid.

Background: On 24 February 2022, Russia under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin started the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Thus it resumed the hybrid war which has been ongoing since 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea and started an armed conflict in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

