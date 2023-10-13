Zelenskyy believes Georgia will be able to liberate occupied territories thanks to Ukraine's resistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed the opinion that Ukraine's successful resistance to Russian aggression opens up prospects for Georgia to liberate its own occupied territories in the future.

Source: Zelenskyy in an online speech at the summit of the Joint Expeditionary Force member states in Sweden, reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy spoke about the importance of regional cooperation formats between friendly countries and detailed how Ukraine is developing cooperation with its neighbours in the Black Sea region – Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria and Türkiye.

He also stressed that the stability and security of the entire European continent depends on stability in the Black Sea region and in Eastern Europe in general.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "New security perspectives will also emerge due to changes in the South Caucasus, which is neighbouring the Black Sea region. This will add potential to our common security here in our part of Europe. Especially when our defence against Russian aggression opens up new prospects for Georgia to restore its territorial integrity."

Details: Zelenskyy called the current situation a "historical crossroad".

Quote from Zelenskyy: "There are only two options: either terrorist Russia will succeed in breaking freedom, and then the zone of geopolitical instability that exists in eastern Europe will spread across our continent, or, thanks to many levels and formats of cooperation, including regional ones, thanks to our joint defence of freedom, Russia will lose in this confrontation. And when it loses, as a result, a historic chance for geopolitical stability will be implemented all the way from Scandinavia through Minsk and Kyiv to the South Caucasus."

More details: Zelenskyy also drew parallels between the methods of Hamas militants and the way Russia acts in its war against Ukraine. The UK PM also mentioned Ukraine and Israel in his statement on the need to fight terrorism.

The Joint Expeditionary Force is a multinational expeditionary force created in 2015 by the United Kingdom, which includes troops from all over Northern Europe, including Iceland and the Baltic States, as well as the Netherlands.

