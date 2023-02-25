Zelenskyy believes Putin will be killed by his own inner circle

1
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, is convinced that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will sooner or later be killed by his own inner circle.

Source: Zelenskyy in a documentary by journalist Dmytro Komarov

Quote: "There will certainly be a moment when the fragility of Putin’s regime is felt in Russia.

Then carnivores will eat the carnivore. It is very important, and they will need a reason to justify this. They will recall the words of Komarov, of Zelenskyy…

They will remember. They will find a reason to kill the killer.

Will it work? Yes. When? I don’t know."

Background:

Zelenskyy believes that Putin is behaving like Hitler during the Second World War, and he will not be forgiven either by Ukrainians or by other nations.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

