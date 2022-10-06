Zelenskyy believes that Putin "would not preserve his life" if he used nuclear weapons

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — THURSDAY, 6 OCTOBER 2022, 15:52

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Vladimir Putin "would not be able to preserve his life" if nuclear weapons were used.

Source: Zelenskyy during a video interview at the Lowy Institute in Australia

Quote from Zelenskyy: "He realises that after using nuclear weapons, he will no longer be able to preserve his life, so to speak, and I am convinced of this."

Details: The president questioned whether Putin has enough control over the Russian campaign to direct a tactical nuclear strike. Zelenskyy said it is difficult for the Russians "to control everything that happens in their own country, just as they do not control everything they have on the battlefield".

The president noted that the world "would never forgive Putin or Russia" for the use of nuclear weapons.



