Zelenskyy believes Putin won’t risk using nuclear weapons

·1 min read

“I saw him, and I saw his desire to live – he loves life a lot,” Zelenskyy said.

Read also: War ends if Putin dies, says Zelenskyy

“He even sits at a long table, as he is terrified of catching COVID or something else... I'm not sure if he's ready to use nuclear weapons. Because he understands that if he does do that, any country could next move against him personally.”

On Dec. 7, Putin said that the threat of nuclear war is increasing.

Read also: Putin signs budget with 30% for defense, UK intelligence reports

In September, Ukrainian intelligence officials said that they consider the risk of Russia using tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine at – some point – was “very high,” even as it remains unlikely in near term.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

